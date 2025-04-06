RFK Jr. attends funeral for Texas child who died of measles

article

The Brief HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. went to the funeral of a Texas girl who died of measles. 8-year-old Daisy Hildebrand was not vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. On social media, Kennedy said the best way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine.



Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a trip to Texas on Sunday to attend the funeral of an 8-year-old girl who died of measles.

RFK Jr. Travels to Texas for Funeral

What we know:

Kennedy says he made the trip to Gaines County, in West Texas, to comfort the family of 8-year-old Daisy Hildebrand.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the child's doctors said the cause of death was measles pulmonary failure. The child was not vaccinated and had no reported underlying conditions.

Kennedy says he also met with the family of 6-year-old Kayley Fehr, an unvaccinated child from Gaines County who passed away in February.

Kennedy says part of his trip was also to learn how his agency can better help Texas fight the current outbreak.

Texas has 499 confirmed cases of measles since late January, according to Kennedy. Across the U.S., there are 642 confirmed cases across 22 states.

Gaines County has been the center of the outbreak in Texas, where it has especially impacted the Mennonite community.

Kennedy deployed a CDC team to Texas in March to help supply pharmacies and clinics in Texas with Measles, Mumps Rubella vaccines and other medicines. The teams were only supposed to be in the region for one to three weeks.

The HHS secretary said he had spoken to Governor Abbott and offered more assistance from the agency. At the Governor's request, Kennedy redeployed CDC teams to the Lone Star State.

He says similar help will be sent to other affected regions.

What we don't know:

Kennedy did not say where the CDC teams will be deployed.

What they're saying:

"I came to­ Gaines County, Texas, today to comfort the Hildebrand family after the loss of their 8-year-old daughter Daisy. I got to know the family of 6-year-old Kayley Fehr after she passed away in February. I also developed bonds with and deep affection for other members of this community during that difficult time. My intention was to come down here quietly to console the families and to be with the community in their moment of grief," wrote Kennedy on social media.

RFK Jr. on Measles Vaccine

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., US secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), departs following a tariff announcement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. US President Donald Trump is imposing tariffs on Expand

Dig deeper:

Kennedy also threw his support behind the MMR vaccine.

"The most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine," Kennedy wrote on social media.

Doctor-turned senator Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) called Sunday for stronger messaging from health officials in a post on X .

"Everyone should be vaccinated! There is no treatment for measles. No benefit to getting measles," he wrote. "Top health officials should say so unequivocally b/4 another child dies."

Cassidy requested Kennedy to appear before his health committee Thursday, although Kennedy has not publicly confirmed whether he will attend.

By the numbers:

The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is 97% effective against measles after two doses.

Since January, seven cases have been reported in people who were considered fully vaccinated and three cases in people who only had one dose of the vaccine, according to an update from Texas Department of Health and Human Services on Friday.

All other cases were reported in people who were either not vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Symptoms of Measles

Common symptoms for measles include:

High fever (as high as 105°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

How to prevent getting measles

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

Some vaccinated people can occasionally develop measles; however, they generally experience milder symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to other people.

What to do if you've been exposed to measles

If you think you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider before arriving to be tested so they can prepare for your arrival without exposing other people to the virus. Measles is extremely contagious and can cause life-threatening illness to anyone who is not protected against the virus. Review your and your child’s vaccination history to see if you are up-to-date on your measles vaccines. Additionally, discuss with your provider your vaccination history and any questions about these vaccines.

Controlling outbreaks in group settings

People with confirmed or suspected measles should stay home from school, work, and other group settings until after the fourth day of rash onset.

During an outbreak, people without documented immunity from vaccination or previous measles infection should be isolated from anyone with measles to protect those without immunity and control the outbreak.

According to the Texas Administrative Code (TAC) Rule §97.7, schools and childcare settings shall exclude unimmunized children for at least 21 days after the last date the unimmunized child was exposed to a measles case.