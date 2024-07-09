Officer recalls being attacked by suspected voyeur at Irving Walmart

A uniformed off-duty officer working security at an Irving Walmart says a man accused of recording upskirt videos of women tackled him, stole his taser, pointed it at him and then used the taser on a Walmart employee.

Keevis Holland, of Rowlett, is charged with two counts of assault, evading arrest and taking a weapon from an officer. More charges may come from his alleged attempts to secretly record women.

Lt. Kenny Boyle of East Texas’ Ore City Police Department was assaulted while working off-duty security at a Walmart in Irving last week by a man accused of secretly recording women underneath their dresses.

Boyle says staff saw Holland secretly recording women. Then, Boyle says he observed Holland recording another woman.

"And he got very close to her and started taking pictures of her and then moved to the aisle and started taking more pictures of her," he recalled.

While waiting for Irving police to arrive, Boyle attempted to apprehend Holland.

"He was more like, ‘What did I do? What did I do? What’s going on? What’s going on?’ You know, trying to, I guess, play dumb," the officer recalled. "The gentleman with his right hand was trying to delete everything off the phone."

Boyle placed a handcuff on Holland’s left wrist, according to an arrest affidavit. But "[Holland] turned around and began striking [Boyle’s] face and head repeatedly with closed fists. Each time [Holland] struck [Boyle], the loose handcuff also struck him, causing a laceration to the top of [Boyle’s] scalp."

"The only thing I noticed was the warm blood come running down my head," he said.

Boyle and an employee assisting were both taken to the ground by the suspect.

"When we hit the ground, my taser came out of my hand," he recalled.

Boyle says Holland used the taser on the employee and assaulted a female customer while running away.

"I chased him through the parking lot," the officer recounted. "He jumped in his truck, threw my taser on the ground and just took off."

Irving police matched the license plate to Holland and identified him by his driver’s license photo.

Holland is facing multiple charges related to the attack while police investigate the secret recording allegations.

Court records show Holland pleaded guilty in 2016 to secretly recording women on two separate occasions at a Walmart in West Dallas while out on parole for aggravated robbery.

Keevis Holland

For the recording convictions, Holland was sentenced to one year in prison.

Lt. Boyle says, unfortunately, this is an example to always be aware of surroundings.

"What I would call scum are walking are walking the streets, again and again and again," he said. "I never knew he was standing right there with them. You know, women with kids and stuff."

Holland is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $152,000 bond.