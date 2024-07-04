Rowlett man accused of taking upskirt videos in Irving Walmart, assaulted officer: police

article

A Rowlett man is charged with assaulting a police officer after he was caught allegedly taking upskirt videos of women at an Irving Walmart.

41-year-old Keevis Jumon Holland was allegedly recording women underneath their dresses at the store on Monday, according to the Irving Police Department.

Employees alerted a police officer from the East Texas town of Ore City, who was working off-duty at Walmart while wearing his fully-marked police uniform. The officer attempted to detain Holland in handcuffs.

Irving police say "as the officer placed a handcuff on [Holland's] left wrist, [Holland] turned around and began striking the officer's face and head repeatedly with closed fists."

The officer was hit with the loose handcuff with each punch, opening a cut on his head, according to police.

"The officer fell to the ground and dropped his department issued Taser. [Holland] picked up the Taser and pointed it at the officer" before running away and driving off.

Irving police matched the license plate to Holland and identified Holland as the suspect by his driver's license photo.

"Like, I almost don’t believe it," said Omar Ayala, one of Holland's neighbors.

On Tuesday afternoon, Irving police showed up to their neighborhood in Rowlett to serve a warrant at Holland's home.

"They had normal clothes on, but they had guns and, like, vests on and everything," said Ayala. "And they were yelling from the microphone saying ‘Come out, come out.’"

Holland, however, was not home.

Later that evening, Holland turned himself in at the Dallas County Jail.

"He seemed like a really nice guy," said Ayala. "I couldn’t see it happening because he was really nice, so the fact that he was in a random Walmart recording people is just, wow, like I almost think did they get the wrong guy?"

In 2017, Holland pleaded guilty to secretly recording women on two separate occasions at a Walmart in West Dallas.

He was sentenced to one year in prison.

He had been out on parole because, in 2002, Holland pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Holland is charged with aggravated assault of a police officer.

Bond is set at $50,000 dollars, but there is a hold, which could indicate additional charges are coming.