Benbrook police shoot man after firing gun in his mother’s home, DPS says

article

State investigators revealed more about a domestic disturbance that led to a deadly police shooting last week in Tarrant County.

Police in Benbrook shot and killed 36-year-old Kenneth Woods last Wednesday.

Woods’ mother called 911 and told the dispatcher he refused to let her and her younger children leave their apartment.

When police arrived, they heard several gunshots in the apartment and saw Woods jumping from a second-floor window. Police shot him after they say he refused commands to drop the gun.

Woods was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No one else was injured.

Texas DPS is leading the investigation.