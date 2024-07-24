Benbrook police shoot someone while responding to welfare check

article

The Texas Rangers are investigating after a Benbrook police officer shot someone while responding to a welfare check.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at the Sagamore Apartments on Bel-Aire Drive.

Investigators say officers were at the apartment complex after responding to a call about a welfare check but did not release any other information.

It’s unclear who was shot or their condition.

No officers were injured.

