Garland man who allegedly used Uber driver to deliver fentanyl charged with murder, police say

A 30-year-old Garland man has been charged with the murder of a Wylie man in a fentanyl overdose death earlier this year.

Jacob Bowers overdosed and died on January 11.

Wylie police say that Kennedy Kirby used an "unsuspecting Uber delivery driver" to deliver fentanyl to Bowers.

On Feb. 6, police executed a search warrant on Kirby's apartment.

Officers found approximately thousands of fentanyl pills among other drugs.

Kirby was arrested and initially charged with the manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance.

Following Bowers' toxicology report, investigators upgraded the charge to murder.

A Texas law that went into effect in Sept. 2023 allows for fentanyl dealers and manufacturers to be charged with murder.

Kirby is being held in the Collin County Detention facility.