Ken Paxton's securities fraud charges could be dropped Tuesday, reports say

We could find out Tuesday if a deal was struck to settle the long-standing felony fraud case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

There is a status conference on the case Tuesday morning in Houston.

Paxton's attorneys have already announced a news conference after the hearing ends.

Last week, the Austin American Statesman reported an agreement in the works for Paxton to perform community service and pay restitution.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

In exchange, he would avoid prison time and keep his law license.

Neither side in the case would comment on the report.

Paxton has been under indictment since 2016 for charges of defrauding investors and providing financial advice without a license.