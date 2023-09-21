Ken Paxton say he is 're-energized' after suspension, hints at Senate run in interview with Tucker Carlson

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he is "re-energized" after his months-long suspension from office following his May impeachment by the Texas House.

Paxton sat down for his first interview following his impeachment acquittal with former FOX News host Tucker Carlson.

The interview covered a wide range of topics, including Paxton's problems with the impeachment process, how the attorney general views the political state of Texas and his displeasure with Texas Senator John Cornyn.

Paxton claimed, without evidence, that Republicans who supported his impeachment worked with the Biden administration to try and remove him from office.

"It became political completely, and I didn’t know how it was going to turn out on the political side," Paxton said.

Texas senators voted to acquit Paxton on 16 articles of impeachment.

Only two Republicans voted to convict Paxton on any of the impeachment articles. Nine Republican votes were needed to remove Paxton from office.

Paxton was immediately reinstated to his role as attorney general.

He said he is ready to get back to work.

"I've been thinking about what I want to do when I get back since the day I left. So, I'm re-energized to do the things that I think the voters sent me to do," Paxton said.

Paxton brought up the state's antitrust lawsuit against Google, challenges to pharmaceutical companies, voter fraud and blocking the Biden Administration from doing things that Paxton believes are unconstitutional.

Senator Cornyn, who spoke out against Paxton, saying he was troubled by the allegations, was one of the targets of the attorney general's ire.

Paxton said he believed Cornyn was not doing enough to handle the problems at the border.

He then hinted at a run for Senate against Cornyn in 2026.

[CARLSON: "Why don't you just run against him?"]

"Hey look, everything's on the table for me. Now that I've been through this, and I've seen how guys like John Cornyn have represented the State of Texas and not represented us, I think it's time somebody needs to step up and run against this guy that will do the job and do it the right way, and represent us and worry about what's going on at the border."

While the interview touched on a broad range of topics, Paxton only touched on some of the allegations that he abused his power to help friend and political donor Nate Paul.

Paxton faces felony securities fraud charges and is under a separate FBI investigation for corruption.

The attorney general is continuing his media tour on Thursday, doing several interviews with radio shows.