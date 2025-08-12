AG Ken Paxton calls for arrest of Beto O'Rourke over fundraising for Democrats

article

The Brief Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking a Tarrant County judge to jail former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke. Paxton claims O'Rourke and his political group violated the judge's order blocking fundraising efforts. Paxton sued Power by People and O'Rourke last week, claiming they violated fundraising laws and were funding Democrats who left the state.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is calling on the courts to hold former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke in contempt after the attorney general said O'Rourke defied a court order to stop fundraising for Democrats that fled the state to block a vote on redrawn congressional maps.

Paxton sues O'Rourke's Powered by People political group

Paxton sued Power by People, O'Rourke's volunteer voter organization, last week for reportedly funding Democratic lawmakers that left the state.

Lawmakers who leave the state while the chambers are in session can be fined $500 per day. Some organizations, like Powered by People, are believed to be covering those and other costs, so the legislators can remain outside state lines until the proposal dies. Paxton claimed the funding constitutes illegal bribery of lawmakers.

A Tarrant County judge issued a temporary restraining order against O'Rourke and Powered by People to stop the group from fundraising and spending funds to help Democrats that left the state.

Paxton said O'Rourke violated order

In a release Tuesday, Paxton claimed O'Rourke violated the temporary restraining order at a rally in Fort Worth on Saturday when he told the crowd, "there are no refs in this game, f--- the rules."

What they're saying:

"Given Robert Francis’s vulgar disdain for the rule of law and immense personal wealth, imprisonment is absolutely necessary to persuade him to obey the lawful restraining order issued by the Tarrant County court," Paxton said.

Paxton's motion also points to social media posts made by O'Rourke after the order was signed that show more solicitation for donations.

One such post is a reply to Paxton's announcement that the order was signed.

"Actually, you didn't. Still here, still raising and rallying to stop the steal of 5 congressional seats in Texas," the post reads.

A post the next day points to an ActBlue donation link.

Paxton is asking the court to fine O'Rourke $500 for each violation and jail him "until he represents to this Court a willingness to abide by the Court’s TRO."

Texas Democrats leave the state

Paxton's motion is the latest volley in a series of efforts by Republicans to bring back Democratic lawmakers.

Texas House Democrats left the state on Aug. 3 in response to a Republican effort to redraw the state's congressional maps ahead of the midterm elections in the hopes of adding five Republican seats to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Since Aug. 4, the House has been unable to call a quorum and conduct business.

Paxton has petitioned the Texas Supreme Court to remove some Democrats that left the state.

Gov. Greg Abbott has also petitioned the court to remove Democratic House leader Rep. Gene Wu from office.

Paxton has also called on courts in California and Illinois to uphold warrants issued for lawmakers in order to bring them back to the state.

Special session could sine die

Abbott on Tuesday said he was prepared to perpetually call special sessions until Democrats return to the Capitol.

Unless Democrats return, the current special session will end Friday. Abbott said he would immediately being a new special session with the same legislative priorities.