Kemp ISD closed Thursday due to city-wide water issues

Kemp ISD schools will be closed again on Thursday as they deal with water issues across the city.

The Kaufman County city lost water pressure during the arctic blast this week, and it still has not been fully restored.

The mayor of Kemp posted on social media that there is a break in the main line that is not allowing the water tower to fill and that there is not enough pressure at the plant to push the water.

On Thursday, Kemp plans to connect to another water source with more pressure in an attempt to fill the tower.

Teams of workers are expected to walk the lines to try to identify any leaks.

Crews don't have a timeline for when the issue will be fixed.

The problem forced Kemp ISD to cancel classes Tuesday and Wednesday.

A boil water notice is currently in effect in Kemp.