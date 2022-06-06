Keller ISD says arming school employees "on the table" following Uvalde mass shooting

The police chief for Keller police will brief the town council Tuesday about safety at Keller ISD schools.

At Keller ISD Monday afternoon, parents and district leaders talked about the safety measures in place and what more can be done.

The topic of arming school employees has been brought up throughout the past few weeks.

In Keller, it’s far from a sure thing. But for now, it’s a part of a broader conversation.

Keller ISD leaders are discussing a wide range of safety and security protocols following the mass school shooting in Uvalde.

Some parents are suggesting in addition to the continued use of school resource officers, armed marshals and/or employees.

Right now, Keller ISD has officers on every high school campus as well as security. But officers aren’t in middle or elementary school campuses.

The district’s director of safety and security says it’s on the table, but there needs to be more research, conversation and, if it comes down to it, board approval.

"Where I sit is a very challenging position," said Kevin Kinley, Keller ISD’s Director of Safety and Security. "I have to make sure that 40,000 people get home safe every day."

Monday’s meeting comes during a time when Texas politicians are taking a closer look at safety and security.

Special committees are being set up in Texas to review school safety measures.

"I’m not saying that any of the kids in Keller ISD are going to end up being school shooters, but ignoring very troubling signs is not the solution."

One parent discussed reporting potential warning signs for students who might become violent.

One board member asked about implementing a hotline or app for students to report alarming behavior. District leaders say they are looking into it.

"But we can do everything that we possibly can, and that’s what we’re going to do," said Cecil McDaniel, associate superintendent of district operation.

As for arming employees, the state allows one armed marshal for each campus. It also allows districts to grant written permission for anyone, including designated employees, to carry firearms on campus.

That’s something teachers' unions in Texas don’t want to see happen. But some parents like the idea.