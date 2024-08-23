Expand / Collapse search

Keller ISD adopts new policy on student pronouns

By
Published  August 23, 2024 7:26am CDT
Keller
FOX 4

Keller ISD approved controversial policy changes over how students idenifty. Some students and parents argued these policies are harmful to LGBTQ+ students.

KELLER, Texas - The Keller Independent School District approved controversial policy changes regarding how students identify. That was despite student and parent arguments that the new policies put LBGTQ+ students in harm's way.

With the changes, Keller ISD will now require teachers to use pronouns consistent with a student’s gender on their birth certificate.

Parents will also be notified if a student wants to use a name or pronoun not assigned at birth.

And parents must provide written notice if a student can be called by a different name or pronoun.

Several students and parents spoke out against the policies during public comment.

"Every day I walk into a school and myself and my peers are suffering. It seems like more and more the school district is prioritizing budget cuts and a political agenda over the health of its students," said Kennedy Schultz, a Keller ISD senior.

"You’ve created an environment where fear and isolation might just become the norm for our most vulnerable students. I hope this brings you the kind of community you're striving for, one where conformity is valued over compassion. Hate is not a Keller ISD value," added Madison Hickman, another senior.

The ACLU sent a letter of concern to the district, calling the policies unlawful and discriminatory. It warned trustees not to pass them.

However, the board went on to pass the policies unanimously.