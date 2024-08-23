Keller ISD adopts new policy on student pronouns

The Keller Independent School District approved controversial policy changes regarding how students identify. That was despite student and parent arguments that the new policies put LBGTQ+ students in harm's way.

With the changes, Keller ISD will now require teachers to use pronouns consistent with a student’s gender on their birth certificate.

Parents will also be notified if a student wants to use a name or pronoun not assigned at birth.

And parents must provide written notice if a student can be called by a different name or pronoun.

Several students and parents spoke out against the policies during public comment.

"Every day I walk into a school and myself and my peers are suffering. It seems like more and more the school district is prioritizing budget cuts and a political agenda over the health of its students," said Kennedy Schultz, a Keller ISD senior.

"You’ve created an environment where fear and isolation might just become the norm for our most vulnerable students. I hope this brings you the kind of community you're striving for, one where conformity is valued over compassion. Hate is not a Keller ISD value," added Madison Hickman, another senior.

The ACLU sent a letter of concern to the district, calling the policies unlawful and discriminatory. It warned trustees not to pass them.

However, the board went on to pass the policies unanimously.