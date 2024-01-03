Man loses leg after being struck by suspected drunk driver in Dallas

Dallas police said a driver suspected of being under the influence caused a crash that cost a man his leg.

It was early in the morning on New Year's Day near Downtown Dallas when the victim, who was standing by his parked motorcycle, was struck by a pickup truck and his leg was crushed.

Dallas police said 26-year-old Keandre Nash, who was driving the pickup, was arrested and charged with intoxication assault.

Seconds after the victim lost the lower half of his left leg, video posted to social media shows him standing on his right leg while holding onto this street pole. He was conscious but in a state of shock. FOX 4 is not going to show that portion of the video but will show what led to it.

Less than a few hours into the new year, a truck crashed into a man on the sidewalk of McKee Street near Downtown Dallas.

The crash immediately severed the left leg of 30-year-old Thomas Toledo, who was near his motorcycle.

"I’m happy that he’s alive, but his life has changed," the victim’s mother, Belinda Toledo, said.

She said her son did not think he was going to live.

"He called saying, ‘I love you mom. Tell everybody I love them. I don’t know if I’m going to make it. I just lost my foot,’" she recalled.

But he had the strength to call her right then and there, even after losing a leg.

Dallas police said Nash was driving the pickup truck.

He's charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Nash was driving his 2011 gray Nissan Titan on Botham Jean Boulevard, when he struck a gray Range Rover.

People in the Range Rover then got into a "verbal altercation" with Nash.

They "began striking Nash" with "closed fist(s)."

They "attempted to pull…Nash from his vehicle while…Nash attempted to fight them off."

"Nash began accelerating" his truck while "attempting to get away from the unknown suspects."

That’s when he crashed into a motorcycle, a Jeep Wrangler, and Toledo.

According to the affidavit, Nash failed field sobriety tests and told arresting officers, while getting blood drawn at a hospital, "We all know I was under the influence."

"The whole family is distraught," Toledo’s attorney, Clint Lee, said.

Toledo’s attorney spoke to FOX 4 outside Parkland Hospital, where Toledo is undergoing surgeries and treatment.

"And he’s scared, right. He’s scared because medical bills are piling up," Lee said.

Toledo’s family created a GoFundMe listing. They said, unfortunately, there are other GoFundMe listings circulating claiming to be connected to Toledo that are not.

"It’s incredibly shameful and it’s fraud, right?" Lee said.

Toledo loved to ride motorcycles.

"He’s a very outgoing person," his mother said.

Moving forward, it’ll be a long road of recovery to find his new normal.

"I want justice for my son," Toledo’s mother added.

Nash’s blood draw results were not yet made available at the time the arrest warrant affidavit was published.

He was booked into Dallas County Jail and released.

There are no online records showing his bond amount.