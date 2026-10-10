Kaufman police investigating after 74-year-old man found dead on back porch of home

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The Brief Kaufman police are investigating after a 74-year-old man was found dead on the back porch of a home. It happened at a home on Elizabeth Street on Sept. 30. Officials haven't released many details, but said it appeared to be an isolated incident.



Kaufman police are working to determine what happened after a 74-year-old man was found dead on the back porch of a home.

What we know:

Police responded to a home on Elizabeth Street on Sept. 30 for a report of a deceased person.

Officers said they found the 74-year-old man dead on the back porch of the home.

Kaufman police and the Texas Rangers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. Officials believe it is an isolated incident and say there's no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police did not say the manner of death. The victim's identity has not been released.