article

Damage assessment continues in parts of Kaufman County from Friday night's historic rainfall that led to flooded homes and roads.

Monday, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office released the identities of the two people killed a few miles southwest of the city of Kaufman.

70-year-old Shiela Butler of Scurry whose car was swept away in high water on FM 1390 near FM 4096 and 23-year-old Angel McKnight, who was driving on FM 1390 near FM 4090, about 3 miles away.

Sheila Butler

A few roads in the area are still flooded.

"Right now we only have four that are blocked off for high water. The rest of them have been reopened, and these waters receded," said Steve Howie, Kaufman County's Emergency Management Coordinator.

Howie says the area had 10 to 12 inches of rain in about 8 hours.

"It's where water is running in creeks and streams downward, and it generally takes two to three days for that runoff to clear an area. So probably by tomorrow, late tomorrow or Wednesday. All those roads should be back open," he said.

Kaufman County resident Walter Rivers says he woke up Saturday to ankle-deep water.

"Man we’re losing everything all over again. Just think about it's the fifth time," said Rivers.

The County's Office of Emergency Management says residents were rescued from approximately 26 flooded homes.

Rivers says he and his son Tristian Barnett, who lives next door, were among those rescued.

"We were waist-deep in water wading out of here," said Rivers.

"They had to use the rope just to guide us to the street," Barnett added,

The family members are just thankful they survived.

"Just glad to be here. We’re going to have to start over again," said Barnett.

"This is what we call a probably a one in 100-year flood," said Howie. "Maybe one in 1000, but it's just one that exceeded all of our abilities at this point."

Flood victims continue the cleanup after the natural disaster.

Howie says the rare flood was unexpected.

"Probably unexpected and more than we did expect. When we say turn around don’t drown, we mean it because this, we should not have had any tragic loss of life like we did," he said.

The Texas Baptist Men are sending a flood recovery team to Kaufman on Tuesday morning.