Heavy rains led to flooding on Friday night and into Saturday morning in North Texas.

Streets in the Ellis County and the City of Kaufman were flooded overnight and there were homes that needed to be evacuated.

Several cars were stranded on the roads Friday night and into Saturday morning as people tried to drive through flooded streets.

Three Forney police officers had to go to the hospital Friday night during a water rescue.

They were called to the service road of Highway 80 near Summerhaven for a woman whose car was stuck in the water.

During the rescue, three officers became submerged for a time while trying to rescue the woman.

The officers were evaluated at the hospital and released.

The woman was not injured.

A Flash Flood Warning was in effect in Dallas County on Saturday morning.

Many outdoor activities scheduled for Saturday morning have been canceled.

Our strong, cold front arrives tomorrow morning along with another batch of showers.

Highs will be in the 40s on Sunday, with wind chills making it feel like the 30s!