River Flood Warning
from SAT 10:51 PM CDT until THU 3:34 PM CDT, Navarro County, Henderson County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 4:49 PM CDT until SUN 8:20 AM CDT, Navarro County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 8:32 AM CDT until SUN 8:20 AM CDT, Bosque County
Flood Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CDT, Bosque County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 9:02 AM CDT until MON 12:03 PM CDT, Kaufman County, Ellis County
Flood Warning
from SAT 8:46 AM CDT until SAT 12:00 PM CDT, Kaufman County, Ellis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:51 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 9:34 AM CDT until SUN 1:22 AM CDT, Dallas County
Flood Warning
from SAT 11:03 AM CDT until SAT 2:00 PM CDT, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Ellis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Tarrant County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 9:07 AM CDT until SUN 1:12 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County

Dallas weather: Heavy rains lead to flooding, homes evacuated

Updated 10:52AM
Dallas weather: October 28 morning forecast

FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps takes a look at the rain moving through the area on Saturday and the steep drop in temperatures ahead.

Heavy rains led to flooding on Friday night and into Saturday morning in North Texas.

Streets in the Ellis County and the City of Kaufman were flooded overnight and there were homes that needed to be evacuated.

Several cars were stranded on the roads Friday night and into Saturday morning as people tried to drive through flooded streets.

Three Forney police officers had to go to the hospital Friday night during a water rescue.

They were called to the service road of Highway 80 near Summerhaven for a woman whose car was stuck in the water.

During the rescue, three officers became submerged for a time while trying to rescue the woman.

The officers were evaluated at the hospital and released.

The woman was not injured. 

A Flash Flood Warning was in effect in Dallas County on Saturday morning.

Many outdoor activities scheduled for Saturday morning have been canceled.

Our strong, cold front arrives tomorrow morning along with another batch of showers.

Highs will be in the 40s on Sunday, with wind chills making it feel like the 30s!