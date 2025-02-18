Fort Worth ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

The Brief The Fort Worth Board of Trustees named Interim Superintendent Karen Moliar as the lone finalist for the permanent position. Molinar has been leading Fort Worth ISD after Superintendent Angelica Ramsey resigned in September. The vote to name Molinar the finalist kickstarts a 21-day waiting period mandated by state law. A final vote on Molinar is set for a special meeting on March 11.



Fort Worth ISD trustees have named the interim superintendent as the lone finalist for the permanent position.

The backstory:

The district has been operating under Interim Superintendent Karen Molinar since last October.

Molinar was selected by the trustees after Superintendent Angelica Ramsey resigned in September.

Ramsey resigned amid criticism over the district's performance.

What they're saying:

"Sometimes, our district and our city needs different styles of leadership, and now I feel like they are ready for mine," said Molinar after Tuesday’s announcement. "Well, hopefully, they are ready because they voted. So hopefully everyone else is ready for me, but really that's what it’s about. There's timing, and this is the timing for me and also for our teachers and students and our parents."

Dig deeper:

Molinar has been with Fort Worth ISD for more than 27 years, beginning as a teacher.

She's made literacy a top priority and recently oversaw the development of a strategic plan to make improvements in that area.

What's next:

The vote to name Molinar the finalist kickstarts a 21-day waiting period mandated by state law.

A final vote on Molinar is set for a special meeting on March 11.