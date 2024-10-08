Fort Worth ISD names interim superintendent

Fort Worth USD has named its interim superintendent.

During a Tuesday night meeting, board members named Dr. Karen Molinar to temporarily replace former Superintendent Angelica Ramsey, who resigned after two years on the job.

Molinar also filled in during the last search for a superintendent.

Dr. Karen Molinar (Photo: Fort Worth ISD)

Ramsey's resignation came after the mayor and other community members voiced their dissatisfaction with the district's performance.

Ramsey is set to receive nearly a million dollars as part of the buyout agreement.

Featured article

It's unclear if that payout was one of the topics being discussed during Tuesday’s meeting.