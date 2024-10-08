Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth ISD names interim superintendent

By
Published  October 8, 2024 9:34pm CDT
Fort Worth ISD
FOX 4

FWISD superintendent resigns: What happens now?

As Fort Worth ISD prepares for the abrupt departure of its superintendent, the mayor of Fort Worth says she’s looking forward to a new direction for the school district.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth USD has named its interim superintendent.

During a Tuesday night meeting, board members named Dr. Karen Molinar to temporarily replace former Superintendent Angelica Ramsey, who resigned after two years on the job.

Molinar also filled in during the last search for a superintendent.

Dr. Karen Molinar (Photo: Fort Worth ISD)

Ramsey's resignation came after the mayor and other community members voiced their dissatisfaction with the district's performance.

Ramsey is set to receive nearly a million dollars as part of the buyout agreement.

Featured

Here’s how much Fort Worth ISD will have to pay its ousted superintendent to leave
article

Here’s how much Fort Worth ISD will have to pay its ousted superintendent to leave

While she resigned as superintendent, she'll still be employed with the district as the "ambassador for public relations" through September 1, 2025, while still receiving full benefits, according to the resignation agreement.

It's unclear if that payout was one of the topics being discussed during Tuesday’s meeting. 