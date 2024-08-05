Kamala Harris' sorority sister from Dallas mobilizing support for VP's campaign in North Texas

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to announce her running mate for the 2024 presidential election by Tuesday night.

Tuesday, she'll also begin visiting seven traditional battleground states over five days.

Meanwhile, Dallas attorney Jill Louis, who was a sorority sister of Harris, is helping with the vice president's campaign in North Texas.

Back in 1986, Louis, Harris and 36 others at Howard University became members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, an organization of which its founding principles are community service.

"The sorority is a training for young women," Louis said.

With three months until Election Day, Louis says the novelty of their connection to Harris is secondary to the actual work.

"It’s also work. She needs a lot of people around her. She needs all the support she can get. Any candidate does," Louis said. "One of the important things that we do and really think about is how do we educate people around the choices they have thus far and getting out and making sure they are registered to exercise their constitutional right to vote."

Louis explains their mission involves the work of individual sorority members. They are not acting on behalf of the sorority itself.

She points to that same perspective when it comes to the influence of the Divine Nine, or the network of 9 historically Black sororities and fraternities.

"This is a continuation of that training ground, so we act in the same way. We’ve always been about civics and rights of people and uplift," Louis said.

Louis and a number of line sisters got to visit with Harris in July after she spoke at the sorority’s national conference in Dallas.

"A bunch of our line sisters were all together," she said. "I think ultimately 14 of us were in town at the boule of our 38-member line."

Louis also mentions another sorority training ground trait is confidence.

"What we demonstrated in the last few weeks is that we can be formidable in fundraising, and that’s something we’ve been doing since the beginning as our group of line sisters, supporting each other across the country whenever someone is running for something," she said.

This time, it just happens to be the highest office in the country.

"I’m very excited, very excited," Louis said. "There’s a lot of work to be done."