Vice President Kamala Harris to speak in Dallas Wednesday

Vice President Kamala Harris will make a stop in Dallas on Wednesday.

The vice president will be speaking on Wednesday morning at the national convention of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, the nation's first historically Black sorority.

Harris pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha in 1986 when she was an undergraduate student at Howard University.

The sorority's 71st Boulé is being held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

The speech is set to begin today at 11 a.m.

The speech comes at a turbulent time in the Democratic Party, with some in the party calling for President Joe Biden to end his reelection campaign.

READ MORE: List of top Democrats who have called on Biden to exit race

Harris' name has come up as a possible presidential nominee for the Democrats if President Biden does step aside.

One of Harris' assignments for the Biden Administration has been to help secure support for the Democratic ticket among Black and Hispanic voters.

SMU political scientist Cal Jillson says it's a voting block that at one time was extremely loyal to the Democratic Party, but there has been erosion.

"Most people think it has a lot to do with sort of nostalgia for the Trump economy, which was pretty good, in the first three years, collapsed under COVID. It's just as good under Biden, except for the inflation, so those Black men and Hispanic men have a little bit of nostalgia that may be misplaced," said Jillson.

On Tuesday, Harris was campaigning in Las Vegas, voicing support for the president.

"The one thing we know about our President, Joe Biden, is that he is a fighter. He is a fighter, and he is the first to say when you get knocked down, you get back up," she said.

The Vegas stop and the stop in Dallas are several on the Vice President's "Summer of Engagement," according to the White House.