Biden and Harris appeal for hope, ask Americans to 'see beyond crises' on Inauguration Day 2021
President Joe Biden called on Americans to overcome their divisions, declaring in his first address in office that “without unity, there is no peace.”
Vice President Kamala Harris fans sport Chucks and pearls on Inauguration Day
Across social media on Wednesday, supporters posted photos of their pearls and sneakers in support of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Biden, Harris lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington National Cemetery
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attended a wreath-laying ceremony after the inauguration Wednesday at Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a tradition among incoming administrations.
Treasured family Bible to play role in Kamala Harris’ inauguration
Family and lifelong friends of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris brought one priceless item from the Bay Area to Washington, D.C. for Wednesday's historic Inauguration Day ceremony.
Kamala Harris to be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor at inauguration
It will be a history-making event in which the first Black, South Asian and female vice president will take her oath of office from the first Latina justice.
Kamala Harris resigns Senate seat ahead of Inauguration Day
Kamala Harris, who was just the second Black woman senator representing California, confirmed the news on Monday.
Kamala Harris prepares for central role in Biden's White House
Kamala Harris will make history on Wednesday when she becomes the nation’s first female vice president — and the first Black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent to hold that office. But that’s only where her boundary-breaking role begins.