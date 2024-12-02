'Juvenile feud' ends with North Richland Hills man killed, 3 teens charged with murder

The Brief Three teens have been arrested for the Wednesday shooting of Brian Cason Pence, 52, of North Richland Hills. Police say 19-year-old Anthony Zapata, 18-year-old Martin Marquez Diaz and 17-year-old Alexander Ortega drove by and shot at Pence’s home. They are all charged with murder. The reason behind the shooting is what police are calling a "juvenile feud." However, they shot the wrong house. The intended victim lived nearby. Since the shooting, police say there have been more patrol officers in the neighborhood.



Police say a so-called "juvenile feud" escalated to violence and ended up getting an innocent man killed in North Richland Hills.

52-year-old Brian Cason Pence died inside his home on Stonybrooke Drive the night before Thanksgiving after police say a group in an Infiniti fired at his home.

North Richland Hills police say neighborhood surveillance video helped track down the three suspects who targeted the wrong home.

On the night before Thanksgiving, police say 19-year-old Anthony Zapata, 18-year-old Martin Marquez Diaz and 17-year-old Alexander Ortega drove by and shot at Pence’s home.

One of the shots hit Pence while he was in bed. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say neighborhood surveillance helped them track down the suspect vehicle: a 2006 silver Infiniti.

From there, North Richland Hills detectives and Fort Worth police officers found the suspects and arrested them.

Investigators learned that Pence was not the target, and the intended victim lives nearby.

"It was the wrong house," said North Richland Hills Police Officer Sarah Chilutti.

The reason behind the shooting is what police are calling a "juvenile feud."

"So when we say juvenile feud, a young teenage fight," Chilutti said. "Nothing of substance and nothing that should have been taken to this level of violence."

All three have been charged with first-degree murder.

Police say they spoke with the intended victim and are confident they have everyone involved.

"At the end of the day, I hope that we can bring them some peace in knowing that these three that were involved are in custody and will face justice when it comes," Chilutti said.

Since the shooting, police say there have been more patrol officers in the neighborhood.

Zapata and Marquez Diaz were booked into the Tarrant County jail. Ortega remains in the Fort Worth city jail. All three are charged with capital murder.