Elderly couple rescued from burning Dallas home

The Brief Dallas firefighters saved an elderly couple from a burning Oak Cliff home Monday after a mailman reported the fire. The husband, initially reported deceased, was revived by doctors and remains in critical condition. While officials believe the fire started in a back bedroom, the exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation.



Dallas firefighters rescued an elderly couple from a burning home in Southeast Oak Cliff on Monday.

What we know:

The fire happened around noon in the 1200 block of Whispering Trail.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the mailman actually called 911 to report the fire. And once firefighters arrived, he let them know an elderly couple might be inside.

The firefighters were able to rescue a woman in her 70s from a bedroom near the front of the home.

Her husband was also pulled out of the house, but he was unresponsive and presumed dead at the time. DFR later learned that doctors had revived him, and he remains in critical condition at the hospital.

What they're saying:

"Following a heroic rescue from the fire, Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics performed tireless life-saving measures on the unresponsive male victim while enroute to Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Due to the victim’s critical state upon arrival, information was prematurely released indicating he had succumbed to his injuries," said Jason Evans, a spokesman for DFR. "While we regret the initial inaccurate report, we are immensely proud of our firefighters and paramedics for their heroic actions, as well as our hospital partners whose life-saving interventions have given this resident a fighting chance."

Dig deeper:

Fire investigators believe that the fire began in a bedroom at the back of the home.

The husband reportedly made it out of the house but went back inside to try to save his wife and was overcome by the smoke.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.