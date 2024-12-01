Deadly North Richland Hills drive-by shooting targeted wrong house, police say

The Brief 3 suspects have been arrested in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting in North Richland Hills. Brian Pence, 52, was killed while sleeping on Wednesday night. Police say the suspects targeted the wrong address.



Three suspects are under arrest after a deadly shooting in North Richland Hills on Wednesday night.

Police say a car stopped in the middle of Stonybrooke Drive just before 11 p.m. and fired multiple rounds from handguns at a home.

One of the rounds went through a window, hitting 52-year-old Brian Pence, who was sleeping at the time.

Pence was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

North Richland Hills police say two suspects were arrested in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 30, with the help of Fort Worth Police. A third suspect was arrested on Sunday afternoon after being pulled over by Fort Worth PD.

Police say the suspects had no connection to Pence.

North Richland Hills police say the men intended to shoot a house over a "juvenile feud," but targeted the wrong address.

The names of the suspects have not been released, but the police department says all three are over the age of 18 and are not from North Richland Hills.