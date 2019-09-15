Juvenile, 2 adults shot at gathering in Fort Worth

Police are investigating a shooting at a gathering in Fort Worth early Sunday morning that sent a juvenile and two adults to the hospital.

Fort Worth Police Department officers were called to the 3700 block of Mansfield Hwy. for a shooting call.

Officers found that there had been a large gathering there.

A man was found with a gunshot wound, and during their investigation, police found that a woman shot in the lower body had already been driven to a hospital.

A short time later, investigators were told that a third victim, a juvenile, was also driven to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The conditions of the three victims have not been released.

Officers were unable to find any suspects at the scene, and the shooting is still being investigated.

No further details have been released.