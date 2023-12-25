58 cars involved in fire at Denton County automobile auction facility, officials say

58 vehicles caught fire at an automobile auction facility in Denton County during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.

Just after 1:30 a.m. crews were called to the area of 3700 McPherson Road in Justin.

Crews saw a large column of smoke and flames as they approached from I-35W.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Denton County fire teams as well as the Flower Mound Fire Department, Justin Volunteer Fire Department, Roanoke Fire Department, Tarrant County ESD No.1 (Haslet), and City of Denton Fire Department helped in the incident.

All American Towing operated front loaders to move vehicles to create a fire break.

Crews were able to put out the flames by 3:09 a.m., with a total of 58 vehicles involved.

The Denton County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident.