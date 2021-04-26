Jury selection resumes in Dallas County for first time since start of pandemic

article

For the first time in more than a year, jury selection in Dallas County has resumed.

The COVID-19 pandemic put jury trials on hold in February 2020.

Judge Dominique Collins, who is presiding over jury services at the Frank Crowley Courthouse, says 188 people showed up Monday after 1,000 jury summons were sent out.

Collins said while she would love to see more, Monday was a good start.

"We have lots of people in jail because people commit crimes every day. The uptick of different kinds of crimes during COVID, we have even more people in jail. It’s going to take us a long time to trudge through this," Collins said.

For COVID-19 precautions, the judge said the courtroom will be locked. The entire gallery will be used to seat and distance jurors and the proceedings will be live streamed on the county's website.