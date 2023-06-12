After last night's hail and damaging winds North Texas could be in for another round of severe weather.

For much of the morning and afternoon things will be calm, with temperatures not quite as high on Monday as they were on Sunday.

Things start to pick up to the west around 4 p.m. with the main risks in the Metroplex being from 5 to 6 p.m. to midnight.

The biggest risk for large hail is to the south and west where it is going to be hotter. There is a chance of an isolated tornado in area, but the main threat will be hail.

The coverage for storms on Monday is about 40%, meaning it is possible more than half of people in our area don't see a drop.

Tuesday will have a similar set-up for severe storms with the risk for storms from the Metroplex on to the east. At this point, coverage is expected to be about 30% on Tuesday.

After the storms the next big thing to watch will be the temperatures. They are expected to spike going into the weekend.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday could be our first 3 triple-digit days of the year.