Judge dismisses defamation lawsuit in Jerry Jones paternity case

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jerry Jones wants court to toss lawsuit file by woman claiming to be his biological daughter

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hopes a judge will make a paternity lawsuit go away. His lawyers say the woman claiming to be his daughter tried to extort him.

DALLAS - A federal judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones filed by the woman who claims she is his daughter.

Alexandra Davis is suing the Cowboys owner to establish paternity.

Davis claims her mother agreed to receive hush money from Jones when Davis was a child to keep his identity as her father a secret. 

The paternity case is still pending. In December, a judge ordered Jones to take a paternity test.

Separately, Davis claims she was the target of a smear campaign over the paternity case.

Her lawsuit says Jones, Cowboys spokesperson James Wilkinson, and Jones' Arkansas friend Donald Jack Jr. attempted to paint her as an "extortionist" and a "shakedown artist."

Davis argues she never demanded any money from Jones, and that several statements were made "with malicious intent" to discredit her.

The judge dismissed several of those claims but granted Davis 21 days to file an amended complaint.