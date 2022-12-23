Judge orders Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take paternity test

article

A state family court judge in Dallas has ordered Jerry Jones to take a paternity test.

It's part of the case of a 26-year-old woman who claims the Dallas Cowboys owner is her biological father.

Alexandra Davis claims she was conceived from a relationship Jones had with her mother in the mid-90s, and that Jones made financial arrangements for her without admitting paternity.

According to the Associated Press, the judge ordered the paternity test Thursday, but Jones plans to appeal.