Drunk driver had 'an entire arm' in passenger seat after killing pedestrian, Dallas police say

A man with two DWI convictions is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian and failing to call 911 for half an hour.

Dallas police say when the suspect finally did call 911, they found his BMW with heavy damage and a human body part in the passenger seat. They said his speech was slurred, eyes glassy and reeked of alcohol.

Dallas police say 31-year-old Juan Morgan Munoz was drunk when he hit and killed a pedestrian with his vehicle early Saturday morning in Northwest Dallas.

Munoz was on probation at the time of the crash due to previous DWI convictions. He now sits in the Dallas County jail, facing felony DWI and collision involving death related to the weekend hit-and-run.

Juan Morgan Munoz

According to an arrest warrant affidavit FOX 4 obtained on Monday, Munoz called 911 to report the crash more than 30 minutes after it happened.

Munoz admitted to police he hit a person with his BMW near Storey Lane and I-35E and then continued to drive about a mile to his employer, Maaco Auto Body Shop.

Grainy surveillance video shows the police presence that shut down Storey Lane for more than eight hours.

In the auto shop parking lot, officers noticed the white BMW had a "hole in the front passenger windshield" and "an entire arm on the front passenger seat" along with blood.

Investigators say Munoz had "glassy/watery eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage."

Munoz told officers he left a Grand Prairie Hooters and was headed in to work.

Monday, FOX 4 visited the Maaco Body Shop, where the manager said Munoz wasn’t scheduled to work overnight.

Munoz claimed to police he took "one Patron shot in the afternoon." However, police say he didn’t pass any field sobriety tests. Plus, police recorded his breathalyzer test as a .179, more than twice the legal limit.

In 2018, Munoz pled guilty to a DWI charge out of New Hampshire and paid a fine. In the summer 2023, Munoz was arrested for DWI in Fort Worth. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 2 years’ probation.

The victim has not been identified yet.

In addition, Munoz did provide a blood sample before he was booked into the Dallas County jail. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, he told detention officers that he did have cocaine in his system as well.