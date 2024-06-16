Accused drunken driver called 911 to report his deadly hit-and-run, Dallas police say

article

A Dallas driver accused of hitting a pedestrian and leaving the scene while drunk was arrested after calling 911 to report the crash.

31-year-old Juan Morgan Munoz is charged with felony DWI and collision involving death.

Police say a driver, believed to be Munoz, hit a pedestrian in the area of Storey Lane early Saturday morning and then left the scene.

Police say Munoz drove about a mile away and then called 911 to report the crash around 12:30 a.m.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead.

Munoz was arrested and could face additional charges.

