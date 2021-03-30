Joshua ISD says masks now optional for students, staff

article

Joshua ISD announced masks are now optional for students and staff for the rest of the school year.

The district is located in Johnson County south of Fort Worth and it said there are some exceptions, mostly related to music classes.

Masks musts still be worn in choir classes, rehearsals and performances and they're required for elementary music classes, rehearsals and performances. Bell covers are required on instruments for band students.

Masks also must be worn if a teacher is giving direct instruction to a student.