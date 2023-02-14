Joshua High School placed on lockdown after students pop a balloon

Joshua High School was placed on lockdown just after noon when a loud noise was heard in the shool.

The district said the school was placed on lockdown "out of an abundance of caution."

After investigating Joshua ISD determined that the noise was caused by two students popping a balloon.

District police did a sweep of the campus, and Joshua ISD brought in a medical team as a precaution while the incident was under investigation.

Joshua ISD police and local authorities gave an ALL CLEAR shortly after 3 p.m.

Students returned to class and dismissal will occur as normal.