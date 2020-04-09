Josh Hamilton indicted for injury to a child
FORT WORTH, Texas - Former Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton was indicted in Tarrant County on a felony charge of injury to a child.
Hamilton is accused of beating an underage family member at his home in Keller this past September.
An arrest affidavit states he threw a chair at the child, then hit the child repeatedly on the legs and back.
Hamilton is currently free on bond. In January, a judge ordered him to stay away from the child.
He faces up to 10 years in prison if he’s found guilty.
