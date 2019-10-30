Former Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton arrested, accused of injury to a child

article

Former Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton has been arrested for allegedly injuring a child.

Hamilton reportedly turned himself in on Wednesday on the injury to a child charge, which is a felony. He has a bond of $35,000.

Online court records indicate that Hamilton's ex-wife, Katie, worked to get some type of protective order against Hamilton on October 4.

Hamilton played a total of six seasons for the Rangers -- 2008-2012 and 2015. He was named American League MVP in 2010, the first season the Rangers went to the World Series.