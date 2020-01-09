Judge orders Josh Hamilton to stay away from family member

article

A Tarrant County judge extended an order keeping former Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton away from a family member.

A lawyer for Hamilton’s ex-wife filed the motion.

When Hamilton was arrested for injury to a child in October, the warrant stated he got violent toward a juvenile family member.

He’s accused of punching the child in the back and throwing a chair which broke and hit the child’s leg.

As he left the courtroom Wednesday, Hamilton told FOX 4 there will be a day when he can talk about the case but now is not the time.

Hamilton’s lawyers previously said the athlete looks forward to clearing his name in court.

