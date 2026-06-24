Johnson County Sheriff trial: Deputy Chief alleges "witch hunt" after sexual harassment investigation

The Brief The trial involving retaliation and oppression allegations against Johnson County Sheriff Adam King continued on Tuesday. Johnson County Chief Deputy Adam Saulter testified on Wednesday that King began a "witch hunt" against him after assisting in a sexual harassment investigation against King. If convicted, King would face two to 10 years in prison. Two separate cases against King related to the sexual harassment claims are still pending.



The criminal trial involving retaliation claims against Johnson County Sheriff Adam King continued on Wednesday, with the county's Deputy Chief testifying about the working conditions he faced under King after reporting sexual harassment claims against him.

Johnson County Sheriff trial

Johnson County Chief Deputy James Sautler continued testifying against Johnson County Sheriff Adam King on Wednesday.

Saulter testified that after he reported to the Texas Rangers that a female employee claimed King harassed her with sexual jokes, King began a "witch hunt" against him.

Adam King (L) and James Saulter (R)

Saulter said he was placed on administrative leave for making inappropriate comments at work. He was fired from his position last month.

He also testified the Johnson County Sheriff's Office investigated him for working part-time security jobs while on the clock at his full-time sheriff's department job, a claim Saulter denied.

What they're saying:

During cross-examination, defense attorneys asked Saulter if he was filling time sheets and reporting time off, a Johnson County policy.

"Are you above these orders?"

"No. I was going with the orders of the sheriff, an elected official," Saulter said.

The defense continued: "You're telling these twelve people you were doing that with the sheriff's blessing?"

"That's exactly what I'm saying," Saulter continued.

Prosecutors asked if Saulter's part-time security jobs had ever been raised as a problem before.

"It had never been presented as a problem," Saulter said.

Past trial coverage

Trial Day 1: Trial begins in official oppression, retaliation case against Johnson County Sheriff

Johnson County Sheriff accusations

King was initially arrested on Aug. 27, 2025, and was charged with one misdemeanor and two felonies for official oppression, sexual harassment and retaliation against a witness.

He was indicted several days later. King’s indictment accused him of sexually harassing multiple female employees at the sheriff’s office.

The report states he told his subordinates they needed to wear makeup to work, made comments about their weight, clothing, and physical appearance, and would give benefits or perks to the married women who agreed to spend time with him.

King allegedly remarked to one woman that if she kept losing weight, he would "do ungodly things to her."

What's next:

The trial is expected to go on for several days.

Two other cases against the sheriff involving the female accuser from Saulter's complaint are in pre-trial status.