Dallas man accused of drugging, assaulting runaway teenager

article

The Brief David Michael Klepak, 62, was arrested after allegedly giving a 14-year-old runaway drugs and assaulting her over three days at his home. Police identified Klepak after the victim described cars at his residence; officers later stopped him in a 2015 luxury vehicle and found drug paraphernalia inside. Authorities say Klepak confessed during an interview and is currently being held at the Lew Sterrett Jail without bond on a second-degree felony charge.



A 62-year-old man was arrested Sunday and charged with sexual assault of a child after authorities said he picked up a 14-year-old runaway girl, gave her drugs, and assaulted her over three days at his Dallas home.

Dallas man arrested for child sexual assault

David Michael Klepak was taken into custody on Sunday evening following a traffic stop and is being held without bond.

The backstory:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit from the Dallas Police Department, the 14-year-old victim ran away from home on July 29. Police said Klepak approached her in a luxury vehicle and offered her a ride. After she got into the vehicle, Klepak offered her methamphetamine, which she smoked from a glass pipe, before taking her to his home on Winton Street, where the assault happened between July 29 and July 31.

She told police she was "homeless" for a day before she was recovered by an acquaintance on Aug. 2.

The girl told the acquaintance she had been sexually assaulted. During a forensic interview at the Dallas Children's Advocacy Center, she provided details that allowed police to identify Klepak and his home, including descriptions of four luxury vehicles parked at his residence. The victim said he had a Bentley, Lexus and two BMWs. She said he lived in a duplex that was "extremely messy, with items everywhere."

Officers with the department's Child Exploitation Unit found Klepak driving a 2015 white luxury vehicle near his home on Sunday night. After seeing him commit a traffic violation, officers initiated a traffic stop at 4200 Camden Ave. and placed him under arrest.

An inventory search of the Bentley yielded approximately 17 glass pipes containing residue.

Suspect confessed to crime

During an interview at Dallas Police Headquarters, Klepak was read his Miranda rights and confessed to sexually assaulting the teenager. He was then charged with second-degree felony sexual assault of a child.