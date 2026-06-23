Trial begins in official oppression, retaliation case against Johnson County Sheriff

The Brief A criminal trial involving the Johnson County Sheriff and his deputy sheriff began on Tuesday. Johnson County Sheriff Adam King, who was initially arrested in Aug. 2025, is accused of retaliation against a witness by his Chief Deputy, James Saulter. If convicted, King could face two to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.



A trial in Johnson County between Johnson County Sheriff Adam King and his Deputy Chief began on Tuesday, months after the sheriff was initially arrested and charged with official oppression, sexual harassment and retaliation against a witness.

If King is convicted, he could serve anywhere from two to 10 years in prison, and pay up to a $10,000 fine.

Johnson County Sheriff trial begins

Sheriff Adam King

Johnson County Sheriff Adam King is accused of official oppression and retaliation against James Saulter, the Johnson County Deputy Chief. The case's criminal trial began on Tuesday.

Saulter testified that after he reported a female employee's accusations that King sexually harassed her, King adversely disciplined him.

He alleges that King placed him on administrative leave, forced him to walk home in blistering heat, and tracked his movements once he returned to work.

Saulter also testified that he was accused of ‘double-dipping’ for working an off-duty security job that had never been an issue until after reporting the alleged sexual harassment.

James Saulter

What they're saying:

During opening arguments, prosecutors told the jury about King's alleged conduct.

"When Chief Deputy Saulter reported the alleged conduct of the sheriff, the sheriff retaliated against in ways that illegally altered the scope of his job."

Defense attorneys pointed to an earlier primary election for sheriff in the county, which Saulter lost to King.

"Saulter wanted to be sheriff," a defense attorney said. "You had a full-blown coup happening."

Johnson County Sheriff accusations

King was initially arrested on Aug. 27, 2025, and was charged with one misdemeanor and two felonies for official oppression, sexual harassment and retaliation against a witness.

He was indicted several days later. King’s indictment accused him of sexually harassing multiple female employees at the sheriff’s office.

The report states he told his subordinates they needed to wear makeup to work, made comments about their weight, clothing, and physical appearance, and would give benefits or perks to the married women who agreed to spend time with him.

King allegedly remarked to one woman that if she kept losing weight, he would "do ungodly things to her."

What's next:

The trial is expected to go on for several days.

Two other cases against the sheriff involving the female accuser from Saulter's complaint are in pre-trial status.