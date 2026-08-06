Weatherford ISD math teacher accused of having improper relation with student

The Brief 38-year-old Chase Liles was arrested on Thursday and charged with having an improper relationship between an educator and a student. Liles was employed at Weatherford High School as a math teacher, and resigned from the district one day before his arrest. Weatherford Police said Liles was exchanging inappropriate text messages with a 17-year-old student. The identity of the student involved in the alleged relationship is not known.



A Weatherford ISD educator has been accused of having an improper relationship with a student just days before the district begins classes for the 2026-27 school year.

Weatherford ISD educator arrested

Chase Liles, 38

What we know:

38-year-old Chase Liles was arrested by the Weatherford Police Department on Thursday, August 6.

He has been charged with having an improper relationship between an educator and a student. Weatherford Police said Liles had been exchanging inappropriate text messages with a 17-year-old student.

Liles had been employed as a math teacher at Weatherford High School. He resigned from his position on August 5, one day before his arrest.

His Texas Education Certificate was effective in Jan. 2025 and is set to expire in Dec. 2030, according to the Texas Education Agency.

Liles' bond has been set at $50,000.

What we don't know:

We don't know the identity of the student involved in the alleged relationship.

What they're saying:

"Weatherford ISD takes all reports involving student safety seriously and is committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for every student," the district said in a statement to parents.

What's next:

Weatherford ISD is scheduled to begin classes for the 2026-27 school year on Wednesday, August 12.