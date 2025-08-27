Johnson County Sheriff Arrested on Felony Charges

article

The Brief Johnson County Sheriff Adam King has been arrested by his own deputies on felony charges. King is facing charges of official oppression, sexual harassment, and retaliation against a witness. The arrest follows a months-long investigation by the Texas Rangers, and no bond has been set yet.



Jail records show the Johnson County sheriff has been arrested on felony abuse and corruption charges.

What we know:

Sheriff Adam King is charged with one misdemeanor and two felonies for official oppression, sexual harassment and retaliation against a witness.

Records show he was arrested today by his own deputies but Johnson County officials say the investigation began about six weeks ago.

What they're saying:

Johnson County Judge Christopher Boedeker told FOX 4:

"The indictments are the culmination of a months-long investigation by the Texas Rangers. County officials are not privy to the details of the investigation.

As soon as county officials were made aware of the allegations, we referred the case to the Texas Rangers for an independent investigation. While Mr. King is entitled to a presumption of innocence, no person is above the law."

What's next:

No bond has been set yet.