Dallas County jury acquits man of OU football player’s murder

Published  October 15, 2024 5:59pm CDT
Dallas County
DALLAS - A Dallas County jury acquitted one of three people originally charged in the murder of a former University of Oklahoma football player.

John Williams was found not guilty in the shooting death of 25-year-old Du’vonta Lampkin during a botched robbery on May 5, 20222.

Lampkin’s murder was featured in FOX 4 reporter Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series.

Family of former OU football player Du'Vonta Lampkin hoping for answers in his murder
Family of former OU football player Du'Vonta Lampkin hoping for answers in his murder

Family members of a former University of Oklahoma football player are grieving after he was found murdered in an apartment in Downtown Dallas. 

This was Williams’ second trial. 

In his original trial in June, a Dallas County jury was not able to reach a verdict.

The two other people facing murder charges are Antwan Franklin and Erick Garcia.

An arrest warrant affidavit says Franklin planned to steal Lampkin's backpack full of cash in Downtown Dallas.

Franklin cut off his ankle monitor last year and spent months as a fugitive. He was arrested in Richardson after a wild police chase.

FULL POLICE CHASE: Antwan Franklin escapes officers

Police say murder suspect Antwan Franklin and a woman led police on a chase along I-30 during rush hour on Friday. Dash cam video shows the pursuit and Franklin's escape on foot.

Franklin is scheduled to stand trial later this year.

A trial has not yet been set for Garcia. 

