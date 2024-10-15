Dallas County jury acquits man of OU football player’s murder

article

A Dallas County jury acquitted one of three people originally charged in the murder of a former University of Oklahoma football player.

John Williams was found not guilty in the shooting death of 25-year-old Du’vonta Lampkin during a botched robbery on May 5, 20222.

Lampkin’s murder was featured in FOX 4 reporter Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series.

This was Williams’ second trial.

In his original trial in June, a Dallas County jury was not able to reach a verdict.

The two other people facing murder charges are Antwan Franklin and Erick Garcia.

An arrest warrant affidavit says Franklin planned to steal Lampkin's backpack full of cash in Downtown Dallas.

Franklin cut off his ankle monitor last year and spent months as a fugitive. He was arrested in Richardson after a wild police chase.

Franklin is scheduled to stand trial later this year.

A trial has not yet been set for Garcia.

