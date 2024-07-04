Tips from FOX 4 viewers lead to Dallas murder suspect's arrest

Police say tips from FOX 4 viewers helped law enforcement catch a dangerous fugitive.

Antwan Franklin was arrested in Richardson overnight shortly after Shaun Rabb's Trackdown segment aired.

Franklin was arrested and charged with the capital murder of former University of Oklahoma football player Du'Vonta Lampkin in 2022.

He was released on bond with an ankle monitor.

The U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force says Franklin cut his ankle monitor off in June 2023.

Last Friday, police got a tip that Franklin was going to meet up with a woman.

When officers tried to pull the pair over, they led police on a chase along I-30 during rush hour and escaped.

Video shows who police believe to be Franklin jump out of the car and hop a fence and a Mesquite apartment complex after the chase.

Online court records show Franklin was booked into the Dallas County Jail shortly after 9 a.m.

This is the 175th arrest made in connection to a Trackdown segment.

