Joe Biden hopes momentum carries him to win in Texas Democratic primary

article

Joe Biden looked to continue his momentum Tuesday as Democratic voters across Texas went to the polls and cast their ballots.

While recent polls showed Sen. Bernie Sanders jumping out to a late lead, all polling took place before Biden won South Carolina and other moderate candidates dropped out and endorsed him.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke all endorsed Biden on Monday at events in Dallas in a massive show of support.

Kathryn Cavanaugh cast her vote in Dallas in the Democratic primary for Bernie Sanders, saying she thinks he's the candidate that can rally voters.

Cavanaugh, 33, is among voters in Texas choosing from a field of Democratic presidential candidates on Super Tuesday.

"I think that someone who is very firm in what they stand for is going to do well, especially in this upcoming election,” Cavanaugh said.

In Houston, 28-year-old Racchel Cabrera agreed, saying she thinks Sanders, a Vermont senator, has the best chance to defeat Republican President Donald Trump in November. She said she voted for Sanders based on his "consistency and lifelong activism for equality."

Advertisement

But Daniel Navarro in Dallas decided to cast his vote for former Vice President Joe Biden. The 40-year-old said he wants someone who can work across party lines, and added he thinks Sanders' ideas "are too out there."

Meanwhile Democrat Sally Climber, who is 39, said that while she thinks the majority of Texas Democrats would go for a centrist candidate, her views are further to the left, so she voted for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Super Tuesday is the first time on the ballot for former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. He’s poured millions of dollars into Texas since the start of the year, spending the money on advertising and an extensive field staff.

Polls in most of the state closed at 7 p.m., but no projections can be made until 8 p.m. at the earliest. That’s when polls close in El Paso.

Voting Info

Dallas County: www.dallascountyvotes.org

Tarrant County: www.tarrantcounty.com/en/elections.html

Collin County: www.collincountytx.gov/elections/election_information/

Denton County: www.votedenton.com/upcoming-election-information/

Resources

2020 Texas Primaries Voter's Guide

Latest Super Tuesday 2020 News