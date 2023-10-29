DeMarcus Ware inducted into Cowboys Ring of Honor

article

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Ware has been inducted in the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

The ceremony was held at halftime of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium.

Ware is the 23rd Dallas Cowboy to be enshrined in the Ring of Honor. The last one was in 2018, for the late Gil Brandt.

Ware is the 20th player to go in and the sixth drafted by Jerry Jones.

His 117 sacks are the most in Cowboys history.