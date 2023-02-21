Jimmy Carter: FOX 4 photographer recalls growing up next door to former president

Jimmy Carter entered hospice care earlier this week at his home in Plains, Georgia over the weekend.

The former president has a special connection to one FOX 4 employee, he was his neighbor.

Photojournalist John Gnann lived in Plains next door to the Carter family.

"They were the first people to really welcome us to Plains and in fact invited us over to their house," said Gnann.

Growing up, Gnann sparked a friendship with Carter's daughter Amy who was the same age as him.

"When they left the governor's mansion and moved back to Plains we became best friends," he said.

Gnann says he spent plenty of time over the summer inside the Carter house.

"When the Wizard of Oz was on television, we went to Amy's house and watched it with her. She didn't knock when she came to our back door, and we didn't knock at their back door either," he said.

Gnann remembers selling lemonade to members of the media who would camp out to talk to Carter while he was running for office.

In 1998, during a visit to the FOX 4 studios, former President Carter met with Gnann and shared memories about growing up next door to him.

"It was really nice visiting with him at the station. As always, gracious, and he has a really great memory. He recalled things, I don't think he was briefed on some of the details that he recalled," he said.

Carter's former neighbor will always remember his kindness.

"He really dedicated his life to helping others, and he's done in various forums and styles, and it's all based on the way he was raised and his Christian faith," Gnann said.