JFK's rocking chair, Jack Ruby's wallet, Titanic deck chair up for sale at Dallas auction

John F. Kennedy's rocking chair, Jack Ruby's wallet and a deck chair from the Titanic will soon be going up for sale in Dallas.

Those items and plenty of others will be a part of a massive auction at Heritage Auctions on Dec. 1.

Several items from JFK are a part of the auction, including letters and notes from the former president, a typewriter Kennedy used to type speeches, and a rocking chair commissioned to sooth his chronic back pain.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Signed Marilyn Monroe photo (Heritage Auctions, HA.com) (Heritage Auctions, HA.com)

The starting bid for the chair is set at $50,000. A similar one auctioned off in May sold for nearly $600,000 dollars.

The wallet on Jack Ruby on the day he killed Lee Harvey Oswald is also up for sale, filled with several business cards, traffic tickets, receipts and the clippings from his strip club, the Carousel Club.

The opening bid for the wallet and its contents is $10,000.

A deck chair and chamber pot from the Titanic are also up for sale, as well as a full-scale model of Sputnik 1, the first artificial Earth satellite.

The live auction starts at 1 p.m. on Dec. 1, you can participate online, by phone or in person.