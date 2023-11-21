Jerry Jones sexual assault lawsuit gets tentative trial date

A trial date has been set in the lawsuit accusing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones of sexual assault.

Online documents say a tentative date for hearings in the trial has been scheduled for March 18, 2024.

Judge Aiesha Remond of the 160th Civil District Court will preside over the case.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 12: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones waves to fans during the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The lawsuit centers around a woman who claims Jones kissed her without consent and groped her at AT&T Stadium during a Cowboys-Giants game in September 2018.

The plaintiff said there were several witnesses to the incident in the luxury suite where it happened.

Jones' legal team denies the allegations and calls the case frivolous.

A Supreme Court of Texas ruling this September allowed the case to continue.