Sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones allowed to move forward

A lawsuit accusing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones of sexual assault was allowed to move forward.

A woman claims Jones kissed her without consent and groped her at AT&T Stadium during a Cowboys-Giants game in September 2018.

A judge previously dismissed the case when the plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe, failed to provide the court more identifying information.

The lawsuit was then revived on appeal, and now the Texas Supreme Court has allowed it to move forward to trial.

The plaintiff said there were several witnesses to the incident in the luxury suite where it happened.

Jones' legal team denies the allegations and calls the case frivolous.